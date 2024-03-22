The Starbucks Mug Recall Customers Need To Know About

Starbucks has had its fair share of scandals and controversies since it opened in 1971. Its latest issue stems from a product recall of around 440,500 holiday gift sets, which were sold online and in multiple retail outlets from November 2023 to January 2024. The sets contain pouches of Starbucks hot cocoa and coffee blends, depending on which one you bought, but the problem is with the ceramic mugs that came with each variation.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission's recall notice, the mugs may "overheat or break, posing burn or laceration hazards" if microwaved or filled with extremely hot liquid. The mugs were sold in two sizes, 11 ounces and 16 ounces, and both have been recalled. Nestlé USA, which manufactured the mugs, notes in its own recall statement that it was made aware of the issue thanks to customer feedback. It also states that "12 incidents of the mugs overheating or breaking" had occurred as of March 21, 2024, "resulting in 10 injuries."

Consumers are encouraged by both Nestlé and the CPSC to return the items immediately and get a refund. To do this, you can take the item back to the point of purchase or contact Nestlé USA directly.