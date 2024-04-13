Chain Restaurant Huevos Rancheros Ranked Worst To Best, According To Reviews
Born on the ranches of Mexico, huevos rancheros are the perfect breakfast option when you're craving something filling and flavorful to start off the day. At its most basic, the dish contains tortillas topped with fried eggs and salsa. Tasty add-ons typically include refried beans, chiles, avocado, and cilantro. There are so many ways to jazz up "rancher's eggs" though, as is evident from the numerous chain restaurants that put different spins on this dish.
Huevos rancheros began as a quick and easy way to pull together a hearty meal with whatever was on hand. For Mexican farmers, that was usually tortillas, eggs, and tomatoes. The dish likely made its way to the U.S. via the southern border states, and today it's a staple on many breakfast and brunch menus across the country. From traditional Mexican restaurants to breakfast chains you see everywhere, there are plenty of places to get your huevos rancheros fix.
Chain restaurant huevos rancheros vary widely, from gourmet versions featuring high-end ingredients like organic bison meat and tangy goat cheese to classic dishes reminiscent of what a Mexican abuela (grandmother) might make. To help you determine which ones are worth seeking out, we read through hundreds of reviews to see which versions customers rave about and which ones miss the mark. These are the best (and worst) huevos rancheros from chain restaurants in U.S. Buen provecho!
13. Chevys Fresh Mex
Chevys Fresh Mex is part of the Xperience Restaurant Group, which owns other Mexican-inspired brands like El Torito, Acapulco, and Cal Mex Cantina. The Chevys brand has been around since the '80s, and it now has over 20 locations across the United States. It's best known for its lunch and dinner fare like guacamole, fajitas, and tacos. However, they also serve weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, offering huevos rancheros. Chevys' version of the dish includes two eggs on crispy corn tortillas with red chile sauce, refried beans, jack cheese, cotija cheese, and sliced avocado.
The reviews for Chevys' huevos rancheros aren't great. Many diners find the freshness and quality lacking. One Yelp reviewer stated, "Horrible ... flour tortillas that seemed reheated, bad huevos rancheros." Another reviewer on the same platform said, "The huevos rancheros were sad and had almost no sauce. The beans tasted like they were out of a can. And there wasn't enough salt, and there's no salt on the table. I had to add the salsa that came with the chips to make it edible. If you go maybe try the fajitas or just stick to margaritas and chips and salsa but do not go for brunch."
12. Danny's Restaurant
Danny's Restaurant first opened in 1983 in Laredo, Texas, and there are now multiple locations in the city. The chain serves mostly Tex-Mex fare like fajitas and enchiladas, as well as American dishes such as burgers and chicken fried steak. The draw for many diners is the all-day breakfast with options like huevos rancheros, huevos a la Mexicana, and steak and eggs. The huevos rancheros come with two eggs done how you like them, on corn tortillas with sides of refried beans and your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham. Every table also gets free unlimited chips and salsa, even at breakfast time.
Diners are divided on the huevos rancheros at Danny's. While some think the dish is decent for a chain restaurant and well-priced, others disagree. The biggest complaint people have about the dish is that the flavors aren't great. For example, one diner left a Google review that said, "I ordered a huevos rancheros plate with chicken and cheese ... Food was bland. Ate half my plate because I kept thinking about all the good reviews, it had to be my taste buds. Well it wasn't." Another Google reviewer summarized it as, "Store bought corn tortillas ... Non-flavored beans. No potatoes and cold bacon." With that in mind, you may want to fill up on the free chips.
11. Santiago's
Santiago's is a popular Colorado chain of Mexican restaurants that is famous for its spicy green chile sauce. Many locals laud the chain for its generous portions and affordability. As one fan said in a Google review, "For burritos, rellenos, tacos, huevos rancheros, you can't go wrong here. It's authentic Mexican at prices so low, they're practically giving it away!" Despite the wallet-friendly prices though, people have conflicting opinions about the food, particularly the huevos rancheros.
The dish is pretty straightforward — two eggs served with green chile sauce, refried beans with cheese, cubed potatoes, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas. You can also add steak, pork chops, or an extra egg if you want to amp up the protein. At first glance, it looks like an unappetizing mess. While some diners say it's actually very good, others assert it tastes just like it looks. One TripAdvisor reviewer described it as, "Eggs soaking in lukewarm (temp. not spiciness) chile with some small cubes of once frozen potatoes and out of the package flour tortillas."
10. Broken Yolk Cafe
Established in San Diego in 1979, Broken Yolk Cafe didn't start expanding until 2008. But when it did, it took off with a bang. There are now locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, and Idaho. The focus is on breakfast dishes including eggs benedict, skillets, and south-of-the-border dishes like huevos rancheros. The chain's version of the dish features grilled corn or flour tortillas topped with two over-medium eggs, and ranchero sauce made in-house. Sides include refried beans, Mexican rice, and guacamole.
Broken Yolk Cafe seems to have some consistency problems with its huevos rancheros. Some diners have nice things to say about the dish, like one TripAdvisor reviewer who exclaimed, "The eggs were perfectly done, the ranchero sauce was perfectly spiced, plus beans and rice. Yum!" However, other patrons have commented on how basic the dish is, that the ingredients taste canned or stale, and that the eggs don't come out cooked as requested. It may be worth perusing some reviews about the location you plan to visit before getting your hopes up about these huevos rancheros.
9. La Parilla Mexican Restaurant
With 20 locations spread across South Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, La Parilla Mexican Restaurant is a well-known Southern chain that serves up classic Mexican comfort food. If you come while the lunch menu is on offer (only from Monday to Friday), you can tuck into a plate of huevos rancheros with eggs sunny side up (or cooked to your preference) on top of a fried corn tortilla. The eggs are finished with avocado and ranchero sauce and drizzled with sour cream. Sides include Mexican rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
As far as huevos rancheros go, La Parilla's version is pretty middle-of-the-road. The dish doesn't get scathing reviews, but it doesn't get glowing ones either. Some say it's "delish," while others find it a bit bland. The truth is, most people don't come to La Parilla for breakfast fare. The restaurant is more popular for its heartier meat- and cheese-filled offerings like the chimichangas, burritos, and enchiladas. If you're craving huevos rancheros, you'll probably get a decent plate here, but it may not be anything to write home about.
8. Rosa's Cafe & Tortilla Factory
Rosa's Cafe & Tortilla Factory is a Tex-Mex chain with over 50 restaurants in Texas, as well as branches in California and New Mexico. The tagline is "authentic is our special ingredient." Craig Van Amburgh, Vice President of Marketing, told My San Antonio that many of the dishes use family recipes and that the restaurants make everything fresh every day. Like the name suggests, the company also makes its own tortillas in-house. Therefore, you would expect some pretty spectacular huevos rancheros.
Rosa's Cafe's huevos rancheros are served as a bowl and a plate. Both come with scrambled eggs, tortillas, beans, and salsa. While some reviewers give the huevos rancheros points for the fresh tortillas, others find them to be pretty mediocre. Many question why the eggs are scrambled instead of sunny side up. One Yelp reviewer commented, "Makes me wonder if real, yolky eggs are used here, or if they use a bulk egg product cut with fillers." Another diner left a Google review asking, "What type of Mexican restaurant only has scrambled eggs for Huevos Rancheros plate?"
7. Another Broken Egg Cafe
In our ranking of popular breakfast chains, Another Broken Egg Cafe fell solidly in the middle for its attractive, although slightly pricey food. This Southern-inspired brand serves breakfast and brunch staples such as eggs benedict, waffles, and huevos rancheros, as well as pick-me-up beverages like cold brew coffee and sweet tea. The huevos rancheros differs from traditional versions with crispy flour tortilla chips on the bottom and the addition of Cheddar Jack cheese on top. The eggs are sprinkled with whole black beans and chopped onion, and salsa and sour cream are served on the side.
The dish gets some good reviews from diners, with a few in favor of the non-traditional style. For example, one Google review declared, "Nice crispy tortillas underneath with a nice layer of black beans and two eggs with a healthy amount of cheese on top. Really awesome and highly recommend adding the chorizo." However, some diners were underwhelmed. A diner on Yelp who ordered the dish noted, "Food is fine. Nothing special, but also not bad." Another Yelp reviewer said, "The huevos rancheros were 'okay' but nothing to rave about, plus the tortillas were cooked too hard."
6. Hash Kitchen
Brunch-centric restaurants are trending right now, and Hash Kitchen is at the forefront of the breakfast-only scene. This dynamic brand is brought to us by chef Joey Maggiore of The Maggiore Group. It currently has several locations in Arizona, with plans to expand to Texas and Las Vegas. The restaurants have some pretty compelling draws, including build-your-own Bloody Mary bars and innovative and indulgent breakfast dishes.
Many of the dishes at Hash Kitchen are Mexican-inspired, but with modern twists. This includes the Huevos Rancheros Hash, which features a mash-up of chile-braised beef and eggs on a crispy tortilla with queso fresco, black beans, and red chile sauce. It all sits on a bed of potatoes and is topped with crispy fried onions and avocado salsa. It's definitely not traditional, but intriguing if you're down for something different.
Customers seem to be on the fence about the dish. Some have called it "fantastic" and "amazing," while others felt certain elements didn't stack up. For example, one TripAdvisor reviewer said, "The tortilla inside of the huevos rancheros was very tough and practically inedible." However, they followed up with, "The rest of that plate was good." Another reviewer on Yelp: "As flavorful as it looked, it surprisingly lacked the spice and flavor I expected."
5. Dos Caminos
Dos Caminos is all about authentic Mexican cuisine served in colorful settings. It got its start in New York City, and now has locations in Atlantic City and Charlotte. The chain is best known for its tasty tacos and tequila-forward drinks like the margarita, which was voted the best in New York City in 2021. The chain also offers weekend brunch every Saturday and Sunday until 4 p.m. with enticing dishes including queso fundido, chilaquiles, and huevos rancheros.
The Dos Caminos Rancheros consists of fried eggs atop crispy tortillas, borracho beans (which translates to drunken beans), smoked ham, and queso fresco. The dish rings in at $18 with the option to add bottomless drinks for another $30. Diners have mainly positive things to say about the huevos rancheros, including that it's filling and done to perfection. However, people seem to comment more on the delicious margaritas than the breakfast dishes. If you happen to be in the vicinity of a Dos Caminos and craving a boozy brunch that includes huevos rancheros, it's worth a visit.
4. Rosa Mexicano
Since 1984, Rosa Mexicano has been serving authentic Mexican cuisine made with fresh, top-quality ingredients. It differs from many of the chain restaurants on this list because it's a fine dining brand, so you can expect sophisticated settings at each of its locations. The brunch menus vary between restaurants, but most feature enticing dishes like the guacamole made tableside, chorizo and egg quesadillas, and classic huevos rancheros. Their restaurants also have a great selection of boozy beverages like the handcrafted agave margaritas.
Rosa Mexicano gets a little creative with their huevos rancheros, offering two eggs on a crispy tostada made with refried beans and Cotija cheese. The eggs are topped with salsa ranchera and avocado and drizzled with crema. Diners praise that the huevos rancheros are "on point" and that you get a substantial amount of food. As an added bonus, the dish is vegetarian and gluten-free. Gluten Free & Dairy Free at WDW's review vouches, "The crispy tortillas (made in a dedicated fryer), the refried black beans, and fresh salsa all made it a perfect flavor combination."
3. Turning Point
Turning Point is another popular player in the daytime dining scene. The first location opened in 1998 in New Jersey, and there are numerous locations across the state, as well as branches in Delaware, Florida, and Pennsylvania. The brand aims to serve elevated breakfast, brunch, and lunch dishes, so you'll find contemporary takes on classic dishes like the Avocado Smash Benny as well as massive huevos rancheros with tons of fresh toppings. The restaurants receive mostly positive reviews from diners with many of the locations earning four stars or more on platforms like TripAdvisor and Yelp. The same goes for their Grande Huevos Rancheros.
Turning Point's take on the Mexican breakfast dish includes a whole wheat tortilla topped with potatoes, chicken chorizo, black beans, chipotle peppers, and three eggs cooked to your preference. The eggs are topped with Cheddar Jack, salsa, sour cream, and avocado. Many diners agree that the dish lives up to its name in terms of size. A TripAdvisor reviewer said, "This was a huge plate of Mexican inspired deliciousness that I was unable to finish!" Another reviewer on Yelp declared, "This IS an entire meal that tastes as good as it looks."
2. Silver Diner
If you're from the East, you may be familiar with Silver Diner. The chain was inspired by classic American diners and has a slew of family-friendly restaurants across Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C. Don't expect typical greasy diner fare though. According to the Silver Diner website, it offers "updated American favorites with healthier options." In addition to the classic American cuisine, there are some Mexican-influenced dishes on the menu like the Oaxaca omelet, breakfast tacos, and huevos rancheros.
Silver Diner puts a unique spin on its huevos rancheros with a meaty base of organic bison and chorizo hash. The dish gets additional textures and flavors from crunchy peppers and creamy goat cheese. It's topped with cage-free Amish eggs and guacamole, and served with crispy whole wheat tortillas on the side. A lot of diners have great things to say about the huevos rancheros, with many loving the flavor combos. As one Google review puts it, "The bison was lean and flavorful, and was the star of the show of this dish. Oaxaca cheese was a unique add and was light and creamy. Wheat tortillas had great crunch as well. However, the eggs were overdone. A runny yoke would have taken the dish to the next level."
1. Big Bad Breakfast
When chef John Currence opened up a restaurant in Oxford, Mississippi dedicated entirely to breakfast, the concept was an instant hit. People loved the innovative dishes made from scratch like the house-cured Tabasco brown sugar bacon and crumbly black pepper buttermilk biscuits. Now there are Big Bad Breakfasts in eight states, each serving up a killer version of huevos rancheros with a southern U.S. twist.
The huevos rancheros starts with a layer of creamy grits dotted with chicken sausage and black beans. Poached eggs rest on top of the grits and are garnished with slices of avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro, and crispy tortilla strips. The dish gets a hit of heat with mojo sauce and a touch of acidity with a splash of lime. It's super flavorful, slightly spicy, and ultra comforting.
Most diners praise the dish for its sublime flavors. One Google review reported, "[As] soon as I inserted the first fork full inside my mouth, the deliciousness immediately exploded." Another reviewer on Yelp said, "The grits in the huevos rancheros were delicious with a great cheese flavor and not too gritty. The poached eggs were a little over done, but there was still enough yolk to mix with the ingredients. If you like spice, I highly recommend asking for a side of their house hot sauce. Absolutely delicious!"
Methodology
To find and rank the best and worst chain restaurant huevos rancheros in the States, we scoured the internet for customer reviews on platforms like Yelp, Reddit, TripAdvisor, and OpenTable. We read what diners had to say about the varieties on offer at popular chains and took note of the quality of ingredients, portion size, and price. We also noted consistency in how the dish was served at particular restaurants and across restaurants from the same chains. Armed with that info, we were able to narrow down which chain restaurants offer huevos rancheros that are worthy of a ranch-style feast.