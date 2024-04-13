Chain Restaurant Huevos Rancheros Ranked Worst To Best, According To Reviews

Born on the ranches of Mexico, huevos rancheros are the perfect breakfast option when you're craving something filling and flavorful to start off the day. At its most basic, the dish contains tortillas topped with fried eggs and salsa. Tasty add-ons typically include refried beans, chiles, avocado, and cilantro. There are so many ways to jazz up "rancher's eggs" though, as is evident from the numerous chain restaurants that put different spins on this dish.

Huevos rancheros began as a quick and easy way to pull together a hearty meal with whatever was on hand. For Mexican farmers, that was usually tortillas, eggs, and tomatoes. The dish likely made its way to the U.S. via the southern border states, and today it's a staple on many breakfast and brunch menus across the country. From traditional Mexican restaurants to breakfast chains you see everywhere, there are plenty of places to get your huevos rancheros fix.

Chain restaurant huevos rancheros vary widely, from gourmet versions featuring high-end ingredients like organic bison meat and tangy goat cheese to classic dishes reminiscent of what a Mexican abuela (grandmother) might make. To help you determine which ones are worth seeking out, we read through hundreds of reviews to see which versions customers rave about and which ones miss the mark. These are the best (and worst) huevos rancheros from chain restaurants in U.S. Buen provecho!