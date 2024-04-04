The Biggest Mistake To Avoid With Iced Coffee, According To An Expert

There are plenty of ways we can mess up iced coffee, which is probably why we spend so much time (and money) in places like Starbucks. An expert told Mashed that one mistake trumps them all, and isn't down to amateurish technique.

Matt Woodburn-Simmonds is a coffee expert and ex-barista who shares his home-brewing tips over on his website, Home Coffee Expert. He said that when it comes to making iced coffee, the biggest faux pas you can make is "using pre-ground coffee." Sorry, Nespresso pod fans. According to Woodburn-Simmonds, pre-ground coffee is so limiting because "you lose the flavor oils from coffee beans within 40 minutes of grinding." Because pre-ground coffee is, well, pre-ground, this means "you're never going to get something close to the flavor of a cafe."

There's no sneaky workaround for this one, unfortunately — if you want great coffee, it's time to switch to beans. "Grinding your beans fresh is the easiest way to improve the flavor of your coffee at home without changing anything else," says Woodburn-Simmonds. Luckily there are some great grinders out there, whether you're on a budget or looking for something a bit fancier, so there's no time like the present to take Woodburn-Simmonds' advice.