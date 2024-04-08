The Origins Of American Chicken And Dumplings Trace Back To The 1800s

A comfort food staple like chicken and dumplings might seem like it's been around forever, but when compared to the rest of the world, this American favorite is quite the young addition. While the recipe itself (which is particularly easy in the slow cooker, by the way) is likely to have been spread by word of mouth for much longer, chicken and dumplings was first reflected in print in Mary Randolph's "The Virginia Housewife."

Randolph wrote that the cookbook, published in 1836, was the culmination of study and experimentation brought about by "the difficulties [she] encountered" when she first began keeping house. The recipe, rather charmingly called "meat dumplins," doesn't specifically reference chicken. Rather, Randolph states that you can use "beef steaks, mutton chops, or any kind of meat you like." The early dumpling, or dumplin, was made from a combination of suet, flour, salt, milk, and butter.

Pinning down the dumpling's true origins is difficult, as it comes from so many different cultures and has evolved in so many unique ways. Eastern Europe has a long dumpling tradition, with several different kinds to try. Suet dumplings have been around in the U.K. since at least the 12th century when King John insisted on serving them to his courtiers. Meanwhile, in Chinese folklore, a medical practitioner named Zhang Zhongjing (or Zhongjian) is said to have invented the filled dumpling, or jiaozi, around 50 A.D.