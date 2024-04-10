Can You Eat Canned Herring Right Out Of The Tin?

Maybe you love the flavor of fish but fear the process of skinning, deboning, and cooking it at home. Luckily, with the rise in popularity of tinned fish, there are several ways to enjoy this form of seafood without any cooking involved on your end.

Herring, in particular, is a fish that is high in omega-3 fatty acids (a healthy kind of fat), meaning that incorporating this fish into your diet will benefit your body and your tastebuds. Beyond its health benefits, herring is also easy and efficient to enjoy, as it can be eaten straight from its tin. While there are several tinned herring options to choose from today, you may also see these tiny fish labeled as "canned herring." It's worth noting that "tinned" and "canned" are often used interchangeably to refer to the process of storing food in a format that is safe and does not require refrigeration.

As it pertains to tinned herring, the fish are first thoroughly cleaned (removing any sharp bones) and cut into pieces for storage. The fish are then flavored in some format (usually smoked) before getting submerged into a brine — typically an oil, water, or acidic solution — which serves as an active agent in preserving the fish and preventing any bacterial growth. During the canning process, the herring are also heated, vacuum sealed, and then cooled — ultimately making them safe to eat straight from the tin.