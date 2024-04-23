8 Lowest Quality Peanut Butter Brands

Whether it's smeared on toast at lunchtime, blended into a smoothie for breakfast, or eaten straight from the jar with a spoon as a late-night snack, good peanut butter has a way of elevating every meal. But not all peanut butter is made equal. While all you technically need to make it is peanuts — and maybe a dash of salt — plenty of jars on grocery store shelves are stuffed with additives, emulsifiers, and extra sugars that drag down what should just be a protein-packed snack.

Historically, this issue has become so prevalent that it's sparked high-profile spats over what technically constitutes peanut butter. In 1959, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) took up the cause and announced that every jar needed to contain at least 95% peanuts if it wanted to be sold under this name. What followed was a 12-year legal battle between the FDA and peanut butter manufacturers, which eventually ended when both sides reached the agreement that peanut butter needed to be at least 90% peanuts, lest it be given the reduced title of peanut spread.

That requirement is still legally mandated in the U.S. today. However, even if a given jar of peanut butter is 90% peanuts, that still doesn't mean it's high quality. Here are eight of the lowest-quality peanut butter brands on the market right now.