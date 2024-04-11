Is There Any Actual Difference Between Chocolate Pudding And Budino?

From tiramisu to panna cotta, the Italians know their desserts. While there may not appear to be much difference between an Italian budino and a chocolate pudding, there are subtle features that set these light, creamy desserts apart. The most immediately-noticeable difference is in texture. While pudding's base is made with sugar, cornstarch, and milk, budino is thickened with egg yolks. The richness added by the egg yolks gives budino a sturdier, springier structure. It also makes budino closer to a custard or flan than what you might consider a pudding.

The word "pudding" may translate to "budino" in Italian, but the ingredient equivalent is the biancomangiare — a Sicilian dessert that began as a savory recipe, which Medieval monks would whip up to assist with stomach troubles. The two are also made in the same way, by mixing the ingredients in a pan and cooking until reduced. However, budino is mixed in a mold and cooked in a bain marie, or water bath. A chocolatey variation, biancomangiare al cioccolato, also exists.

The difference between these two sweets is not slight preparation or ingredient variations. If you ask an Italian chef, they're two entirely different dishes. Let's take a look at both the budino and pudding to discover what sets these two delicious desserts apart.