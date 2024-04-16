The Origin Story Behind Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Love them or hate them, oatmeal raisin cookies are one of the most common cookie varieties out there. Packed with soft oats, sweet raisins, and — of course — plenty of butter and sugar, these cookies are available at most any bakery worth its salt. The first-known written recipe for oatmeal raisin cookies appeared in the very late 1800s, documented by American cookery expert Fannie Merritt Farmer, and it was published in her 1896 "Boston Cooking School Book." But the origin story began long before then, all the way back in England.

Oats were first cultivated in the Middle East and surrounding Mediterranean areas around 2,000 B.C., where they thrived in moist conditions and were quickly taken to as a cereal grain alternative to wheat. Over time, they were used for many things, like beer making and, of course, baking. Oatcakes are the most likely and earliest predecessor to oatmeal raisin cookies. They were essentially oat-based flatbreads that soldiers toted around as a hearty, easy-to-transport, energy-boosting snack.

Oatcakes were even the first cookie recipe to appear on the Quaker Oats package, with the recipe calling for nothing more than eggs, butter, and oats. Then, at some point in the 1800s, the English transformed the oat cake into a sweeter companion, which much more closely aligns with modern oatmeal cookies. To understand the difference between England's and America's take on oatmeal cookies, it's important to know that these countries have very different definitions of cookies, both then and now.