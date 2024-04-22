How To Store Focaccia (If You Don't Eat It All First)

Focaccia, the salty, savory, olive oil-laden Italian bread, is delicious, especially when consumed fresh from the oven or the bakery. Given the slim chance that you have extra focaccia, we recommend proper storage for your leftovers to ensure you don't miss out on a single bite. Depending on when you plan to eat your leftovers, there are two storage methods you can employ.

If you intend to eat your focaccia within a few days of baking it, storing it at room temperature is your best option. When opting for room temperature storage, you also want to be sure that you're protecting your focaccia from outside air. To do so, you can cut your leftovers into smaller pieces before storing them in an airtight container or wrap your remaining bread in plastic wrap and then place it in a plastic bag.

If you want to take additional storage precautions to ensure freshness (we don't blame you), you can wrap your leftover focaccia in plastic wrap, followed by a layer of aluminum foil, before placing it into a sealed bag. Enjoy your leftovers within two days — if you can wait that long.