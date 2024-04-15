Starbucks Is Getting Spicy With Its New Refreshers

The truth is that Starbucks Refreshers have been around since 2012 when the coffee giant launched the innovative idea of combining fruit juice with green coffee extract for natural energy. Over a decade later, Starbucks is still working to transform its classic menu offerings. Since sweet and spicy flavors are known to be an amazing duo, with fruits such as pineapple and mango often being eaten with the chili-lime taste of Tajín seasoning, the coffee chain is seemingly following a popular trend.

The rollout of the Spicy Lemonade Refreshers is part of Starbucks' spring drink lineup and will only be available at U.S. stores while supplies last. This limited-time release is another reason to try these beverages before they're gone. While prices haven't been announced for each new drink yet, they'll likely be similar to the current cost of lemonade refreshers, which is over $5 for a grande.

An exciting part about this spicy option is that customers can create their own Starbucks secret menu Refreshers by incorporating the Spicy Chili Powder Blend in various unique and creative ways. Starbucks is also running a handcrafted drink BOGO on Thursday, April 18 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., which is a great time to try one of these new drinks along with your creation because secret menu items can get expensive, and the free drink can be up to $10 in value.