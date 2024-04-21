Kahlúa Liqueur Owes Its Success To One Seriously Impressive Woman

Powerful women often find themselves in unlikely places. As just one example, Kahlúa liqueur, the well-known Mexican coffee liquor brand, wouldn't be where it is today without the help of Maria del Pilar Gutierrez Sesma.

One of three children, Sesma was raised by her widowed mother on a low-income farm in Mexico near the Arizona border. In the late 1950s, Sesma's mother moved the family to Mexico City so Sesma could earn her accounting degree. While studying at National Autonomous University of Mexico, she took a job at Kahlúa, then a small start-up company, and often worked herself to the bone. By 1960, after graduating as the first woman to achieve high grades in NAUM's accounting program, she began working full-time at Kahlúa and, within two years, became the general manager and manager of operations.

While Sesma was at Kahlúa's helm, the management team gradually became entirely women, and the media eventually dubbed them "the Kahlúa ladies." (The company, however, was still overseen by men, including Jules Berman, an American who bought it in the early '60s.) Although the Kahlúa ladies only lasted a short time, Sesma's impact on women's opportunities at the company helped establish its reputation. "Women are not automatically accepted, but they will be once they show they are capable," Sesma told The Los Angeles Times in 1990. Throughout her career (and while running multiple factories), she helped expand the brand's global presence and developed working relationships with key coffee suppliers.