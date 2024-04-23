Here's Why Cooking With Lemon On Aluminum Is A Mistake

Most people probably don't think twice about lining a sheet pan with aluminum foil before cooking a dish in the oven. After all, the practice helps cut down on some of the cleaning time. However, if you happen to be cooking something with lemons, whether in the form of juice or actual slices of the citrus fruit, using the old cover-the-pan-with-foil trick would be a mistake.

You might know what we're getting at if you're proficient in chemistry. However, if you haven't thought about the subject since high school, here's the reason these two common kitchen-finds don't mix: As you likely know, aluminum is a type of metal, and lemons are acidic. When the two interact, it creates a reaction. In the case of cooking with lemon on aluminum, the citric acid in the fruit is strong enough to cause the foil to break down into small particles that will leach into your food, giving it an off-putting gray color and a metallic taste.

This is also an important thing to know about aluminum cookware. If you're in the market for new pots or pans and prefer aluminum, look for cookware that has been anodized. This process creates a layer of aluminum oxide on the surface, making the cookware more durable and less susceptible to reacting with acidic foods.