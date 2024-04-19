Why Your Starbucks Cold Cups Are Going To Be A Little Different

As the latest in a series of big changes Starbucks has been making in 2024, the coffee stop is taking a step forward when it comes to sustainability. In its 2023 Global Impact Report, Starbucks noted that 14% of customer packaging was made from recycled, renewable, or compostable material. The company is hoping to increase that figure with its new cold cup, which is made with up to 20% less plastic — per information shared with Mashed — and it will be arriving in stores across the U.S. and Canada over the next year. According to Starbucks, the new cups will "keep 13.5 million pounds of plastic from landfills each year." The company has pledged to ensure all of its packaging is reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2030, meaning this is just the first step.

In terms of appearance, the new cups don't look all that different from what we're used to — although the coloring of the logo appears to be a little more faded than the vibrant forest green we know so well. The tall cups are also a little more squat to accommodate the new universal lid, which will fit each cup size equally.

According to one self-proclaimed Starbucks employee on the r/starbucks Reddit community, the previous lids were made by a different company than the one that manufactured the cups, which caused the sizing issues that plagued customers and employees alike. In addition, baristas with impaired vision will benefit from the introduction of raised dots at the bottom of the new cups, enabling them to easily distinguish between sizes.