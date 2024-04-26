The Steak A Former McDonald's Chef Says Is Used In The Breakfast Sandwiches

Figuring out the perfect copycat recipe for your fast food favorites can often feel like a huge accomplishment — particularly if an item has been discontinued or has a signature taste that's hard to replicate. Sometimes, the world smiles on us and offers a helping hand, appearing here in the form of Mike Haracz, a former corporate chef for McDonald's, who shares an untold truth of the fast food giant via his TikTok.

When it comes to which steak is used in McDonald's steak, egg, and cheese bagel, Haracz names the exact brand. This is music to the ears of fans of McDonald's breakfast bagels, which returned to the menu in 2024 (with a catch, only being available in some locations). "[The steak is] kind of hard to find," he admits, explaining you're more likely to find the item in "food service packs" than on grocery store shelves. However, if you want the correct steak (and have the means to find it), the product he names is Steak-EZE BreakAway steak pieces.

If your local store doesn't stock this brand, pick up a pack of frozen breakaway steak without heavy seasoning; you'll need the meat nice and plain to add a copycat seasoning later. Alternatively, purchase some thinly-sliced sirloin strips. Steak-EZE also uses sirloin, so this will get you closest to the meat's taste and texture. Since the Steak-EZE strips are frozen, you may find that using fresh meat elevates your homemade version.