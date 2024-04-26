The Steak A Former McDonald's Chef Says Is Used In The Breakfast Sandwiches
Figuring out the perfect copycat recipe for your fast food favorites can often feel like a huge accomplishment — particularly if an item has been discontinued or has a signature taste that's hard to replicate. Sometimes, the world smiles on us and offers a helping hand, appearing here in the form of Mike Haracz, a former corporate chef for McDonald's, who shares an untold truth of the fast food giant via his TikTok.
When it comes to which steak is used in McDonald's steak, egg, and cheese bagel, Haracz names the exact brand. This is music to the ears of fans of McDonald's breakfast bagels, which returned to the menu in 2024 (with a catch, only being available in some locations). "[The steak is] kind of hard to find," he admits, explaining you're more likely to find the item in "food service packs" than on grocery store shelves. However, if you want the correct steak (and have the means to find it), the product he names is Steak-EZE BreakAway steak pieces.
If your local store doesn't stock this brand, pick up a pack of frozen breakaway steak without heavy seasoning; you'll need the meat nice and plain to add a copycat seasoning later. Alternatively, purchase some thinly-sliced sirloin strips. Steak-EZE also uses sirloin, so this will get you closest to the meat's taste and texture. Since the Steak-EZE strips are frozen, you may find that using fresh meat elevates your homemade version.
Use Montreal steak seasoning for McDonald's flavor
We all know that just using the right meat isn't enough. However, it seems the seasoning may be even harder to replicate. On Reddit, one user took to the cooking community to ask if a McDonald's employee could provide the seasoning recipe, as they were having trouble matching the flavor from guesswork alone. Two users gave an answer that mirrors the seasoning Mike Haracz references — Montreal steak seasoning. It seems the original may have been replaced for some time, with one of the users pointing out they didn't think McDonald's was still "using the same seasoning." However, a more recent Reddit thread asserted the Montreal steak seasoning made a triumphant return, meaning Haracz's advice likely still stands. Hooray!
If you can't find Montreal steak seasoning in your local store, don't worry. There are plenty of copycat seasoning recipes you can whip up at home. McCormick Montreal steak seasoning, a brand alleged in the Reddit thread as one McDonald's uses, helpfully lists its ingredients. To mix up your own version, you'll need coarse salt, black and red pepper, garlic, onion, sunflower oil, and paprika. In addition, the McDonald's website states that additional salt, dried garlic, and soybean oil are added to the patty.