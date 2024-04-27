Despite Its Name, Assassin's Pasta Has Underwhelming Origins

Spaghetti all'assassina (translated as "assassin's spaghetti") doesn't technically involve murder, but the title of the Italian staple does spark some clever wordplay connected to its not-so-threatening origin and unconventional cooking technique. The unique pasta recipe originated in Bari, Italy, and its history is a bit foggy. What we know for sure is that it debuted to the public in 1967 at the restaurant Al Sorso Preferito. According to an expert on the region's culinary scene, the restaurant's owners found the recipe. A rotisserie once lived next door to Al Sorso Preferito, and the owners allegedly discovered a recipe for spaghetti all'assassina when the adjoining business closed.

However, according to restaurant buffs and historians, chef Enzo Francavilla of Al Sorso Preferito might have created the traditional pasta dish by accident. Depending on who you ask, the namesake comes from two culinary mishaps. Apparently, Francavilla burned (or "killed") a spaghetti dish so badly that extra red pepper flakes were used to save it. Thus, a spicy creation worthy of the "killer pasta" moniker was born. Another account even connects the title to customers' jokes that the flaming hot spices were the chef's way of "killing" them. Regardless, spaghetti all'assassina unexpectedly became a house favorite and is still on the restaurant's menu today.