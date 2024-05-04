Wendy's Vs Burger King's Chicken Sandwich: Which Is Better?

The impact of the years-long chicken sandwich wars that reshaped fast food around 2020 can still be felt to this day. Notably Burger King and Wendy's both fought in the conflict despite the fact that each already offered a popular chicken sandwich.

To determine which of these two chains' chicken sandwiches is superior today, we tasted both the Wendy's Classic Chicken Sandwich and Burger King's Original Chicken Sandwich. While this particular Wendy's item is actually a chicken sandwich wars-era addition, it's become the foremost representative of its category, as indicated by the "classic" in its name. Its older, less-prominent sibling is now called the Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

At Burger King we went with the tried-and-true long boy chicken sandwich. While Burger King may have introduced something more akin to the Wendy's signature offering during the chicken sandwich wars, the long, skinny Original Chicken Sandwich remains unique even today. Plus, it still holds a prominent position on the Burger King menu, especially after the chain replaced the popular Ch'King with its Royal Crispy Chicken lineup. Here's how the two chains' takes on the chicken sandwich stack up against one another.