Are Everlasting Gobstopper Candies Discontinued?

Everlasting Gobstopper candies — childhood treats best known for their appearance in movie adaptations of Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" – seem almost impossible to find sometimes. Online petitions to bring them back, like this Change.org page from 2020, may cause folks to believe they've long been discontinued, but is that truly the case?

Based on intermittent social media speculation regarding the topic, it seems Everlasting Gobstopper candies have gone in and out of stock over the course of the early 2020s, much to the chagrin of fans. They even appear to have briefly returned in '23, with a user on Reddit gleefully posting a picture of boxes of the candy with the caption: "Our long nightmare is over." However, at the end of that same year, the brand Ferrara confirmed the candy was missing from store shelves via X, formerly known as Twitter. "Due to capacity issues," it wrote in a reply to one curious user, "Gobstoppers and Runts are currently paused until the end of 2023/early 2024."

What "capacity issues" and "paused" actually mean is a Ferrara-insider secret. However, Ferrara's X statement doesn't imply that Everlasting Gobstopper candies have been lost forever. In fact, the candy is hardly out of reach as of mid 2024 — you can get it delivered via online retailers such as Walmart. Sure, that's not as convenient as picking up a pack from the grocery store, but it's better than the dreaded discontinuation.