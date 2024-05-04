What Makes Keta Salmon Eggs Such A Delicacy?

Have you ever wondered what those little glowing orange globes atop your sushi rolls are? They could be keta salmon eggs, also known as ikura in Japanese, a delicacy and delectable addition to many dishes. Keta salmon eggs are roe, a term that refers to unfertilized marine animal eggs much like black caviar, hence keta salmon's nickname as red caviar. But keta roe is unique for several reasons, making it a true delicacy that can't be replicated with any old fish egg variety.

Keta salmon eggs come from a species of salmon called Oncorhynchus Keta, which is native to the Pacific Ocean and can be found in the cold waters of Alaska all the way to northern Asia. The fish itself is very common and disparagingly called chum salmon. In Alaska, chum salmon has been commonly fed to sled dogs, but the eggs are true luxuries. They are wild-caught and then typically packaged in a light brining solution. Unlike other types of caviar, keta salmon roe isn't terribly salty, fishy, bitter, or gritty. Each orb has a creamy, sweet, and somewhat yolky flavor and a delicate protective shell that satisfyingly explodes when you bite in. This sets keta roe apart from almost any roe or caviar, making it an exceptional addition to any meal.