Do Restaurants Make Staff Pay For Food Mistakes?

Whether you're a customer who had to return a mistaken food order to the kitchen or a waitstaff member who wants to know what to expect, you may wonder if restaurant managers and owners charge servers for food mistakes. There are lots of complicating factors that don't make this issue clear-cut, and it's important to note that "can," "do," and "should" are three very different things. Some employers do charge staff and can do so legally in many areas. Laws around this vary from city to city and state to state, and it can be illegal in some cases, but that doesn't necessarily mean all employers adhere to these rules.

One of the biggest complicating factors in the U.S. is that the minimum wage can vary greatly, especially for tipped workers. The federally mandated minimum wage for all workers is $7.25, but employers in many areas can pay a much lower hourly wage of just $2.13, so long as their tipped wages are equal to $7.25 or more per hour. However, some cities have voted for higher minimum wages, even for tipped workers. In New York City, the minimum wage is $10.65 for tipped restaurant workers as of 2024, but their tips must be greater than or equal to $16 an hour. Otherwise, employers must pay the difference. How does this affect chargebacks? Chargebacks are prohibited if they drop the employee's hourly earnings below the area's minimum wage requirement for tipped workers.