Seattle Vs Sonoran Vs Chicago-Style Hot Dogs: Learn The Differences For Grilling Season
When the sun comes out, the grills must get fired up. And what's better during grilling season than tossing on a couple of hot dogs? They're salty, fatty, easy to cook, and a crowd-pleaser. Especially when you get into the seemingly endless array of things you should be putting on your hot dogs. But beyond ketchup and mustard, there's a whole world of local hot dog culture that you could be missing out on. Just like regional pizza styles, hot dogs are one of those things many cities can't help putting their own spin on, with each area swearing theirs is the supreme way to enjoy a frankfurter. Three of the best varieties out there have to be the Sonoran, the Seattle, and the Chicago dog.
Each version has a hot dog at its core, of course, but each one uses a different mix of vegetables, condiments, and even buns that make all of these hometown hot dogs truly unique. The Sonoran represents Southwestern Arizona, Seattle the moody Pacific Northwest, and Chicago is the Midwest's champion fighter (just don't tell Detroit; they already have their own hot dog feud that's been raging for decades). To become the ultimate grill boss of the summer, take some time to learn the special ingredients and flavors that make these regional recipes top dog.
The sumptuous Sonoran hot dog
The Sonoran hot dog may be beloved and made famous by the folks of Tuscon, Arizona, but this wiener's beginnings were in Mexico in the 1970s. Specifically, it was invented in Hermosillo, the capital of the Sonora, which shares a border with Arizona. It's served on a bolillo bun, which is sort of like a football-shaped baguette — crusty on the outside, and wonderfully soft and fluffy on the inside. It's then topped with an array of goodies that perfectly blend Mexican and All-American cuisine: pico de Gallo, pinto beans, avocado, diced onions, and a drizzling of both mayonnaise and mustard. Some folks may also include salsa verde, ketchup, pickled jalapeños, and hot sauce.
But the toppings aren't the real star of this show. Not only does the Sonoran dog have, of course, a grilled hot dog at its core, but it's bacon-wrapped. The result is a splendidly salty, crispy, unbelievably delicious hot dog that few can compete with.
You can never go wrong with a Chicago dog
Chicago takes its hot dogs dead seriously — the recipe is not open to customization or interpretation, and don't try to tell a Chicagoan otherwise. The recipe has very little wiggle room, officially. Any Chicago dog worth its own (celery) salt starts with a steamed poppyseed bun and a steamed all-beef natural casing hot dog. So, you don't necessarily need to fire up the grill for this delicacy. The toppings are what really set this dog apart, as the recipe calls for a small salad to be piled into the bun. It includes sliced tomatoes, chopped yellow onions, a dill pickle spear, and sport peppers. What are sport peppers? They are mild, typically pickled peppers that add delightful acidity and crunch to the hot dog, but if you can't find them at your grocery store, pepperocini make a fair substitution.
Finally, the hot dog is finished in yellow mustard and curious looking, bright green sweet relish, and given a sprinkling of celery salt. The result perfectly melds sweet, tangy, peppery, and herbaceous flavors, along with soft, crunchy, and meaty textures. Each of these ingredients is essential to any Chicago-style dog, but there is one ingredient that must never touch this hot dog: ketchup. The real reason Chicagoans won't put ketchup on their hot dogs is because it's too sweet and overpowering.
Seattleites rejoice for this dog
While Chicago and Tuscon are major players in the hot dog game, Seattle's signature dog is no slouch, either. The Northwest keeps it simple with a standard hot dog bun for this dish. It's dressed with golden brown sautéed onions that are at once lightly peppery and sweet. Also important to this dog is not to use regular yellow mustard but spicy brown mustard, which ups the spice factor. The real heat comes from slices of fresh jalapeño, which also add a delightful crunch to the mix. With all of these piquant flavors, Seattle's dog takes a note from Philadelphia by topping it off with a healthy helping of cream cheese. Typically, the cream cheese is warmed, which helps it to spread easily without tearing the bun. At hot dog stands, the cream cheese is packed into a condiment gun and generously piped on like frosting.
Unlike Chicago, Seattle encourages riffing and customization on the dog. Sriracha is commonly dribbled on, which is beautifully balanced by the other peppery ingredients and cool, spice-mellowing cream cheese. Some also opt for ketchup, barbecue sauce, sauerkraut, and even bits of bacon.