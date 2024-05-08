Seattle Vs Sonoran Vs Chicago-Style Hot Dogs: Learn The Differences For Grilling Season

When the sun comes out, the grills must get fired up. And what's better during grilling season than tossing on a couple of hot dogs? They're salty, fatty, easy to cook, and a crowd-pleaser. Especially when you get into the seemingly endless array of things you should be putting on your hot dogs. But beyond ketchup and mustard, there's a whole world of local hot dog culture that you could be missing out on. Just like regional pizza styles, hot dogs are one of those things many cities can't help putting their own spin on, with each area swearing theirs is the supreme way to enjoy a frankfurter. Three of the best varieties out there have to be the Sonoran, the Seattle, and the Chicago dog.

Each version has a hot dog at its core, of course, but each one uses a different mix of vegetables, condiments, and even buns that make all of these hometown hot dogs truly unique. The Sonoran represents Southwestern Arizona, Seattle the moody Pacific Northwest, and Chicago is the Midwest's champion fighter (just don't tell Detroit; they already have their own hot dog feud that's been raging for decades). To become the ultimate grill boss of the summer, take some time to learn the special ingredients and flavors that make these regional recipes top dog.