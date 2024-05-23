Everything We Know About Angel From Guga Foods

Guga Foods has practically become a household name for steak lovers. The host of this highly popular YouTube food channel is Gustavo Tosta, who goes by his nickname Guga. Guga may be the show's main personality and chef, but he's certainly not the only reason people love to watch. His trusty sidekick Angel has been around since the beginning as the primary taste-tester of all of Guga's tasty creations.

If you're an avid watcher of the show, you already know Angel loves steak more than any other food. Aside from that — and the fact that he's super cute — he's pretty much a mystery. Try to look for Angel anywhere else on the internet besides Guga's channels, including social media, and he is nowhere to be found. We don't even know his last name. That being said, we decided to do some digging to get to know Angel a little better. This is what we found.