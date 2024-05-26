The Ingredient That Makes Dubai's Viral Chocolate Bar Crave-Worthy

The popularity of this chocolate bar is partly due to its unavailability for most consumers, as you can only order it in Dubai (according to the product's Instagram). The business began operating in 2021 and creates stuffed chocolates that build on unique, local flavors. The chocolate's creators have also made a variety of other stuffed chocolates in flavors like knafeh and salted caramel pretzel, a whole donut-stuffed chocolate, karak chai, and white Biscoff cheesecake.

Dubai-based TikToker @z.blogs took to their account in April to share the experience of buying and eating the Hero bars. Curious commenters wanted to know how they could get their hands on one as well, to which the creator advised accessing the link on Fix Dessert Chocolatier's Instagram at 5 p.m. sharp (UAE time) when the products go live and placing your order within 10-15 minutes, as it sells out pretty fast.

Splurging on an impromptu trip to Dubai isn't the only way you can enjoy the $18 (65 AED) chocolate, as TikTok recipe developers have made their at-home versions using a few ingredients. User @averycyrus toasts packaged kataifi in the pan and combines it with premade pistachio cream in their recipe, while @moribyan makes theirs by frying crushed phyllo and mixing in pistachio butter. The latter recommends sourcing crushed phyllo for the kataifi from your local Arab markets.