Wendy's Fans Won't Want To Miss These January Deals

Wendy's pulled out all the stops in 2021. According to Forbes, the restaurant chain knocked Burger King down a peg and established itself as the second most popular fast food brand in America. In addition, it revamped its fries, ditched its Pub menu and Spicy Sriracha sauce, and opened even more locations (via Eat This, Not That!). Wendy's might just keep the momentum going into 2022 with some major January deals that can keep customers arriving in droves.

FoodSided reports that the chain plans to bring back Fry-YAY deals starting on January 7. Diners can grab some free medium fries with any purchase until January 28, but like most promotions, some restrictions apply. The deal runs every day of the week, but not every Wendy's plans to participate in the promotion. Plus, you need Wendy's mobile app to take advantage of the deal, per Wendy's website. If you count yourself as more of a Frosty fan, the chain also has something special in store for you. For just $2, you can snag a digital or physical Frosty Key Tag. Show off the key tag when you make a purchase and grab a complimentary Jr. Frosty for a whole year. If those promotions can't get you excited to visit the chain, Wendy's has one more special offer in-store.