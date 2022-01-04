Wendy's Fans Won't Want To Miss These January Deals
Wendy's pulled out all the stops in 2021. According to Forbes, the restaurant chain knocked Burger King down a peg and established itself as the second most popular fast food brand in America. In addition, it revamped its fries, ditched its Pub menu and Spicy Sriracha sauce, and opened even more locations (via Eat This, Not That!). Wendy's might just keep the momentum going into 2022 with some major January deals that can keep customers arriving in droves.
FoodSided reports that the chain plans to bring back Fry-YAY deals starting on January 7. Diners can grab some free medium fries with any purchase until January 28, but like most promotions, some restrictions apply. The deal runs every day of the week, but not every Wendy's plans to participate in the promotion. Plus, you need Wendy's mobile app to take advantage of the deal, per Wendy's website. If you count yourself as more of a Frosty fan, the chain also has something special in store for you. For just $2, you can snag a digital or physical Frosty Key Tag. Show off the key tag when you make a purchase and grab a complimentary Jr. Frosty for a whole year. If those promotions can't get you excited to visit the chain, Wendy's has one more special offer in-store.
A promotion that sounds perfect for the breakfast crowd
Fansided reports that anyone who wants to start their morning at Wendy's also has the chance to score a meal-add on. If you head to the chain anytime between January 10 and February 20, plan to grab a free drink of your choice with any breakfast sandwich order. This can include anything from a regular cup of coffee all the way to a Frosty-ccino, making your morning that much more decadent.
If you haven't made your way to Wendy's much this past year, the time has arrived to take advantage of these great deals while they last. No one can predict what the chain plans to bring to the table throughout 2022. But if these promotions can serve as indicators for what's to come, it looks like Wendy's plans to bring its A-game. Keep an eye out for more promotions, and in the meantime, you have a chance to grab some free food from Wendy's this month.