Cold Stone Creamery Has Good News For Plant-Based Fans

Cold Stone Creamery may be known for their rich premium ice cream, but they now have great news for people who avoid dairy in their diet, but still have a sweet tooth. Now, even those who are vegan or dairy-free can still enjoy the sweet, creamy taste of a Cold Stone treat thanks to the brand's newest flavor: Silk Chocolate Almondmilk Frozen Dessert. While the chain has previously offered sorbets as a vegan option, this brand new release, which is made from a non-dairy Silk almond milk base, is the first vegan ice cream offering in the chain's history. This new Silk Chocolate Almondmilk Frozen Dessert release is now available at 930 Cold Stone Creamery locations nationwide, according to Veg News.

"Cold Stone's creativity and leadership in frozen desserts paired with our expertise in plant-based dairy alternatives and strong track record of delivering great taste and texture, is a powerful combination for bringing a delicious, plant-based dessert collaboration to frozen treat lovers across the country," Derek Neeley, vice president of marketing for Silk, Danone North America, said in a press release (via PR Newswire).