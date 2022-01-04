What We Know About The USDA's New GMO Food Labels

According to the USDA, a food item is considered genetically modified when it contains detectable amounts of genetic material that has been modified through science in a way that would not be possible through breeding or cultivation. When foods containing genetically modified organisms (GMOs) were first introduced in the 90s, they were considered no different from non-genetically modified foods for purposes of safety and nutrition, according to Purdue University's College of Agriculture. This mean they required no special disclosures or labels.

As The Washington Post reports, when foods began to be labeled for GMOs, the process was "governed differently on a state-by-state basis." Now, that's being replaced with federal legislation known as the "National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard." The Standard requires food manufacturers to disclose, via label, any foods containing GMO ingredients, in order to consolidate and standardize the GMO labeling process.

Although implementation began on January 1, 2020, the mandatory compliance date was not until January 1, 2022 (via USDA). Since that date has now come and gone, you should now be seeing an increased number of foods labeled with the term "Bioengineered." What you probably won't be seeing is foods that are labeled as "GMO," since that term has been retired, at least on labels. Since this updated terminology is likely going to be new for many, we thought it would be helpful to explain what we know about the UDSA's new labeling system.