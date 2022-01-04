Aldi Shoppers Are Loving This Indoor Spin Bike

Though we've been living in 2022 for a few days now, it still has that new year smell of hope and possibilities. What better time, then, to make good on that resolution to exercise more? At least, that's what Aldi seems to be thinking — and judging by Aldi fan Instagram accounts and their followers that have reacted to a recent product sighting in the store, the company seems right.

Both Adventures in Aldi and Aldi Favorite Finds have posted on Instagram about seeing the ProForm indoor spin bike for sale at the chain. Currently, it's selling for $269.99 and comes with a free 30-day membership to the workout app iFit. If you maybe spent a bit too much on the holidays to afford this particular machine, Aldi Favorite Finds notes in the same post that the store also carries a more compact pedal exerciser from Crane for just $29.99

Interest amongst followers seems to be high with many commenting on the posts asking for reviews of the ProForm bike to see if they should invest in it. (After all, it is almost $300.) One follower who did buy it gave it a glowing review, and said, "I got the bike!!! I love it! Found me some cycle classes for free on YouTube! Treat yo' self!!!" For a more official take, blog ExerciseBike gives a broadly positive take on the brand's entire range: "We recommend checking out most of their products." So, for those wanting to enter the year with a fitness goal, this spin bike now offered by Aldi seems like it could be a solid choice.