Mountain Dew's New Zero-Sugar Drink Has A Fruity Twist

If there is one thing Mountain Dew has a lot of, it's fans. If there are two things it has a lot of, the second has got to be bold flavors. While the classic lemon-lime flavor, in its signature bright green bottle, is perhaps the brand's most famous offering, it has also been known to release a variety of innovative flavors, including Code Red, Major Melon, Gingerbread Snap'd, and even a Flamin' Hot version (via the Mountain Dew website).

In the summer of 2020, the brand launched yet another creative variety with the release of Mountain Dew Spark, a sweet, tart raspberry lemonade flavor. It was originally launched on a limited basis, available only at participating Speedway convenience store locations, according to Comic Book. However, it was such a hit that the brand brought the flavor back in the summer of 2021, and now, the company has great news for fans of this popular Mountain Dew Spark flavor. Mountain Dew has just announced that it decided to add this fan-favorite special release to its permanent lineup, according to PR Newswire.