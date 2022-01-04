Mountain Dew's New Zero-Sugar Drink Has A Fruity Twist
If there is one thing Mountain Dew has a lot of, it's fans. If there are two things it has a lot of, the second has got to be bold flavors. While the classic lemon-lime flavor, in its signature bright green bottle, is perhaps the brand's most famous offering, it has also been known to release a variety of innovative flavors, including Code Red, Major Melon, Gingerbread Snap'd, and even a Flamin' Hot version (via the Mountain Dew website).
In the summer of 2020, the brand launched yet another creative variety with the release of Mountain Dew Spark, a sweet, tart raspberry lemonade flavor. It was originally launched on a limited basis, available only at participating Speedway convenience store locations, according to Comic Book. However, it was such a hit that the brand brought the flavor back in the summer of 2021, and now, the company has great news for fans of this popular Mountain Dew Spark flavor. Mountain Dew has just announced that it decided to add this fan-favorite special release to its permanent lineup, according to PR Newswire.
Mountain Dew Spark and Mountain Dew Spark Zero Sugar will be available at retailers nationwide
However, that is not the only good news in store for fans of Mountain Dew Spark. The soda company will also be introducing a new Mountain Dew Spark Zero Sugar option, for fans who want to enjoy the fruity flavor while still keeping an eye on their sugar intake. The new Mountain Dew Spark and Mountain Dew Spark Zero Sugar offerings will be available in individual 12-ounce cans, 12-packs, 20-ounce single bottles, and multi-packs at participating soda retailers across the U.S, as well as online, according to PR Newswire.
"Each time we released MTN DEW SPARK, DEW Nation's enthusiasm was off the charts. Some people traveled significant distances just to get a taste. Now fans everywhere can get a taste of MTN DEW SPARK. We are pleased to bring it to shelves nationwide, and also introduce a brand new zero sugar beverage with the same bold flavor," Pat O'Toole, vice president of marketing at Mountain Dew, said of the new release.