Wienerschnitzel Just Hopped On The Plant-Based Trend

When you visit a Wienerschnitzel, you have a ton of choices to make. Fans of the chain love the brand's chili cheese hot dog, chili cheese fries, and corn dogs, per Ranker. Others opt for the mustard dog or chili cheeseburger (via Eat This, Not That!). Wienerschnitzel's website lists a ton of protein-packed burgers, hot dogs, and sandwiches, and it may seem like this fast food chain has something to curb any craving. However, some may have noticed that it lacks substantial plant-based options.

All that has now changed. According to a press release sent to Mashed, Wienerschnitzel has now added a signature veggie dog to their official menu. The chain plans to serve up the item a few ways. Customers can grab a Backyard Veggie Dog that comes with ketchup, mustard, tomato, American cheese, and a pickle spear. Diners can also order the Chicago Veggie Dog, featuring mustard, pickle spear, tomato, onion, relish, sport peppers, and celery salt; or the Barbeque Veggie Dog, which has a pickle spear, chopped onions, and of course, BBQ sauce. The hot dogs themselves are made of pea protein and get hardwood smoked with the same spices used on the brand's beef hot dogs. While these options sound mouthwatering, they come with one big catch.