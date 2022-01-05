Donatos Just Made Vegetarian Pepperoni Pizza A Thing
When you're hankering for a quick bite, few things are more satisfying then a hot slice of pizza. The smell of fresh sauce and gooey, melting cheese alone is enough to make anyone go weak at the knees. There's no denying that pizza is a champion of the food world: We eat it anytime, anywhere, and at any temperature, whether it's at a restaurant for date night, on a street corner between meetings, or at home in the wee hours of the morning.
While there are many things to love about this doughy delight, the best part about pizza is arguably the combination of toppings goes on the pie. Whether you prefer a drool-worthy barbecue chicken pizza, a meat lovers situation, or a simple Margherita pizza, there's truly something for everyone. That being said, not all pizza toppings are created equal, and some are certainly more controversial then others (hello, pineapple). Of all the toppings out there, pepperoni undeniably reigns supreme. Crispy, oily, and packed full of flavor, what's not to love about these slightly spicy bits of salami? According to YouGov, in a poll of more than 6,000 U.S. adults, 64% of respondents said they're into pepperoni, making it the most-liked pizza topping in the country. If you, like them, also love pepperoni but want to eat more plant-based foods in 2022, Donatos Pizza has the solution for you.
Donatos new plant-based pepperoni is changing the pizza game
Donatos revealed in a press release sent to Mashed that it introduced plant-based pepperoni pizza on cauliflower crust to its menu at 170 locations on January 1, 2022. The Ohio-based pizza chain partnered with plant-based meat and cheese company Field Roast to create the meatless pepperoni, made with pea, potato, and fava bean proteins along with a combination of garlic, black pepper, fennel, anise, cayenne, and paprika.
According to Veganuary, nearly one-third of Americans plan to eat more plant-based and vegan foods this year. "There is no better time for us to introduce plant-based pepperoni to our menu, particularly at the start of a new year when many people resolve to make smarter food choices," said Carol Pasquariello, senior vice president of marketing for Donatos. "While this addition is a delicious alternative to our traditional pepperoni topping, it absolutely goes toe-to-toe in both flavor and substance, and we can't wait for people to try it," she continued. With the new vegan pepperoni, Donatos not only guarantees a sensory experience that's supposedly on par with traditional pepperoni, but also a lower-fat, lower-sodium product with the same amount of protein as the original.