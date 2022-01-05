Donatos Just Made Vegetarian Pepperoni Pizza A Thing

When you're hankering for a quick bite, few things are more satisfying then a hot slice of pizza. The smell of fresh sauce and gooey, melting cheese alone is enough to make anyone go weak at the knees. There's no denying that pizza is a champion of the food world: We eat it anytime, anywhere, and at any temperature, whether it's at a restaurant for date night, on a street corner between meetings, or at home in the wee hours of the morning.

While there are many things to love about this doughy delight, the best part about pizza is arguably the combination of toppings goes on the pie. Whether you prefer a drool-worthy barbecue chicken pizza, a meat lovers situation, or a simple Margherita pizza, there's truly something for everyone. That being said, not all pizza toppings are created equal, and some are certainly more controversial then others (hello, pineapple). Of all the toppings out there, pepperoni undeniably reigns supreme. Crispy, oily, and packed full of flavor, what's not to love about these slightly spicy bits of salami? According to YouGov, in a poll of more than 6,000 U.S. adults, 64% of respondents said they're into pepperoni, making it the most-liked pizza topping in the country. If you, like them, also love pepperoni but want to eat more plant-based foods in 2022, Donatos Pizza has the solution for you.