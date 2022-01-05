Bobby Flay Just Gave A Shout-Out To Alex Guarnaschelli's Bubbling Potato Gratin

Alex Guarnaschelli and Bobby Flay have an interesting history. According to People, Guarnaschelli wasn't a Bobby Flay fan at first. In fact, she believed he was a pompous celebrity. "I used to watch Bobby Flay because he was on all the time," she said, "And I was like, 'I don't like that guy. That guy thinks he's so cool with his grill and spatula.'" Guarnaschelli later admitted that she was mistaken and Flay was actually "amazing." The two ended up hitting it off and went on to become good friends.

Before Bobby Flay became Guarnaschelli's friend, he worked on one of her first shows, "Alex's Day Off," which was undeniably intimidating for her. "He stood on the set with his mirrored sunglasses like a fire-breathing dragon. I was terrified," she said. However, Flay ended up helping Guarnaschelli feel more comfortable on the job by telling her to wear whatever made her feel at ease. She told People, "I know that sounds like a silly thing, but it's really important, and it's something I had to learn."

The two remain good friends to this day — Flay was even spotted rooting for Guarnaschelli recently on Instagram.