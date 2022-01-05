Reddit Wishes Trader Joe's Would Change This About Its Packaging

Trader Joe's has a pretty stellar reputation among customers for its unique products and friendly staff. However, if there's one thing that the company has received criticism for, it's that it doesn't have the best packaging on some of its products. As The Kitchn points out, the store often cases its produce items in plastic boxes and bags, something that doesn't sit well with some shoppers.

In response, Trader Joe's decided to switch things up last year by using a "plant-based compostable wrap" for its English cucumbers. In 2019, the company also made the decision to eliminate "single-use plastic carryout bags" from stores and use compostable trays instead of styrofoam trays for its produce, per SFGate. Trader Joe's still has a ways to go in terms of smarter packaging, though, and not only in terms of environmental-friendliness — at least, according to several users on Reddit. Here's their gripe with the grocery chain's frozen foods bags.