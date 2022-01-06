Trader Joe's Fans Are Divided Over Its Organic Vodka Sauce

Pasta, pasta, pasta. Who doesn't love this versatile dish? Not only is it fairly easy to make, but it's also relatively affordable, as a box of dried goods will only set you back a little over a dollar (via Statista).

While there's so much to love about this one-pot supper, the best part about pasta is the endless list of sauces that pair with it. Whether you want to tuck into a bowl of Mac n' Cheese, savor a portion of lasagna, or snack on a plate of pasta salad, there's something for everyone and every occasion in the pasta-verse. But when you are feeling fancy, you can't go wrong with a gourmet vodka sauce. There are numerous ways to customize this special sauce, but the three central ingredients are tomatoes, heavy cream, and of course, vodka (via All Recipes). Creamy, rich, and smooth, penne alla vodka is the perfect meal to whip up for a special occasion.

On lazy Sundays, it can be fun to labor over an aromatic homemade sauce for hours on end. But all too often, we are in a rush to get dinner on the table. If you are looking for a delicious jarred sauce for a busy weeknight, you can always count on Trader Joe's to help you out. Unsurprisingly, this beloved grocery store chain also has a vodka sauce in its repertoire. But you might want to listen to some previous buyer reviews before jumping the gun on this purchase.