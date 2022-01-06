Everything We Know About Alison Roman's New CNN+ Cooking Show

If you have an Instagram account, you're likely familiar with bestselling cookbook author Alison Roman. Known for her viral recipes and highly opinionated, self-deprecating humor, Roman's appealing yet approachable food has made her popular among home cooks of all ages, but particularly millennials, Insider explains. The former New York Times Cooking columnist gained more fame during the pandemic-imposed quarantine period. According to Vox, some of Roman's signature recipes, including her caramelized shallot pasta and her salted chocolate chip shortbread cookies, have become so widely recognized that people know them simply as "the Pasta" or the "the Cookies."

As The New Yorker puts it, "part of the appeal is her grasp of her audience." Roman assures her primarily thirty-something fanbase that it's OK if you don't have perfect tableware or seating; what's really important is the act of sharing a meal together without the pomp and circumstance. If you're a fan of Roman's YouTube "Home Movies" series, you're about to see even more of her onscreen: This year, Roman is debuting a brand-new cooking series on CNN+.