This Viral TikTok Has People Complaining About Tipping Culture

You'd think it would be a rare day when people who "always tip" still think tipping culture is getting out of hand. Yet that day occurred this week when a TikTok by user @realistic.recovery about tipping at the fast food drive-thru went viral. The video features the user (named Justice Russell, according to her Instagram), sitting in her car with a takeout bag. "Tipping culture has gotten out of control," she says in the video, clarifying beforehand that she always tips 20% for servers, baristas, delivery drivers, and other services. She draws the line, she explains, at tipping when picking up fast food at the drive-thru.

Russell had picked up chicken tenders and fries at a local fast food joint's drive-thru, she explains, when the worker at the window asked how much she wanted to tip. "Home girl, what am I going to tip you for? I'm in the f***ing drive-thru!" Russell says she thought to herself, wondering why she should tip someone for handing her a bag of food. As one commenter noted, this incident took some people's policy that you shouldn't dine in if you can't leave a tip to another level: that you shouldn't get takeout if you're not going to tip, either.