Giada De Laurentiis Swears By This 2022 'Feel-Good Cleanse'

To kick things off on a healthy note for 2022, celebrity chef and Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis recently shared to Instagram her 2022 "Feel-Good Cleanse," which includes "loads of great recipe ideas that are chosen to make us all feel better in one way or another: feel-good foods that make your gut happy, non-dairy or gluten-free recipes for those with sensitivities, recipes at the intersection of comforting + nutritious and more."

This has become an annual tradition for De Laurentiis, who has started off each of the last few years with a different cleanse and set of recipes: 2020 was the year of the "Whole Food Cleanse" while 2021 brought the "Clean Eating Reboot." The recipes can be found on her Giadzy site. What makes this "cleanse" different is that it's not too restrictive. In fact, her feel-good cleanse offers more than 50 recipes across six different categories, including recipes with plenty of veggies, dairy-free recipes, gluten-free recipes, easy and fast recipes, comforting but nutritious recipes, and even a few dessert recipes for those with a sweet tooth.