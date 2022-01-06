Everything We Know About Walmart's InHome Delivery Expansion

Walmart has announced that it will expand its InHome Delivery service over the course of 2022. In a press release, the company explained that after two years of testing the service in select markets, it will soon serve 30 million U.S. households instead of its previous 6 million. As its name suggests, the subscription service allows customers to have their groceries delivered "InHome," meaning associates literally place the food into customers' home refrigerators or pantries. The deliverer accesses a subscriber's home using a one-time code and smart lock, set up through the InHome app, and wears a camera on their vest during the entire order fulfillment process. The service is available for a monthly fee of $19.95 or $148 annually.

To expand the InHome Delivery service, Walmart shared that it intends to hire 3,000 drivers, who will receive $1.50 more per hour than most in-store employees and will be eligible for the company's benefits package. Presumably, the service is ideal for some customers because it allows them to get groceries without needing to go to the store or stay home to accept a delivery. For those who would rather their delivery drivers not enter their homes, however, it presents an issue.