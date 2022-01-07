Ground Beef Was Just Recalled Due To Possible E.Coli Contamination

The laboratory test of the recalled ground beef was conducted by Consumer Reports as "part of a broader, ongoing effort to test ground meat purchased from several U.S. supermarkets." According to James E. Rogers, PhD, the director of food safety testing and research at Consumer Reports, the E. coli finding was an unexpected development. "It's pretty surprising for us to have found this in a routine safety test of ground beef at retail," he said. "The meat-processing industry has really reduced its pathogenic E. coli contamination rates in recent years." Customers who think they have purchased any of the recalled Interstate Meat Distributors ground beef products are advised by the FSIS to discard them or return them to the store. Those who have questions about the recall can get in touch with the manufacturer via phone at (503) 656-6168.

The FSIS has not shared any reports of illness associated with the recall so far, but the organization stresses the importance of getting in touch with a healthcare professional if you suspect that you or a loved one may have been infected with E.coli. Typical symptoms include stomachaches, bloody diarrhea, and dehydration, and it usually takes a week for a patient to feel better. However, some people may suffer from more serious complications requiring medical intervention.