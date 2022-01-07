Your Mardi Gras King Cakes Should Be Safe From Food Shortages

King cake is a vibrant Mardi Gras tradition that Louisiana bakery Caluda's King Cake describes as a marriage between French pastry and coffee cake. While this delicious treat can be enjoyed year-round, the Mardi Gras-specific version typically features gold, purple, and green sprinkles, as those colors together are said to represent the unification of power, faith, and justice.

Per Country Living, king cakes can vary in ingredients, but they generally start with a brioche cinnamon dough and sometimes have decadent fillings, like cream cheese. Trademarks of most king cakes include frosting, vibrant decorations, and a wreath shape. Another signature is the presence of a tiny baby figurine placed inside the dough, which is meant to represent Jesus on the Catholic Epiphany. Clearly, king cakes will be on this year's Mardi Gras menu, but some enthusiasts are worried: With all the supply chain and shipping disruptions going on, could king cakes follow the path of cream cheese and be part of food shortage disastrous for sugar lovers everywhere?