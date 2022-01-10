Fresca Is Getting A Makeover And It Packs A Punch

The Coca-Cola Company recently announced that Fresca, one of its historic brands, will be getting a makeover. According to a press release, the soft drink will be "mixing things up in 2022." Fresca first hit the market in 1964 as part of a test run (via The Coca-Cola Company). Customers quickly loved the zero-calorie, grapefruit-flavored soft drink, which was marketed as an alternative option for water or seltzer drinkers and a mixer for alcoholic beverages. Now, the drink is getting a new upgrade as the brand partners with another company, Constellation Brands, to release a new line of beverages called Fresca Mixed.

Per the press release, Dan White, chief of New Revenue Streams of Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit, said that Coke and Constellation brands share "a passion for building some of the world's most loved brands and for building best-in-class beverage experiences." The new line won't need to be mixed with anything, as it already packs its own punch.