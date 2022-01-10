This Champagne Tower In Dubai Was Made Up Of 54,740 Glasses
In many ways, 2021 was a tough year. What better way to toast its end and usher in a hopefully better year than with a giant champagne tower? And by giant, we mean a truly gigantic and record-breaking tower with 54,740 champagne glasses that stands more than 27 feet tall, according to Travel & Leisure. On December 30, 2021, Atlantis, The Palm Resort in Dubai and Möet & Chandon unveiled their bubbly masterpiece, deemed the largest drinking glass pyramid in the world, in style as part of Maison's Effervescence event at WHITE Beach, Atlantis, The Palm (via Guinness World Records).
It took a team of 6 people from Dutch company Luuk Broos Events 5 days and more than 55 man-hours to very carefully set all 54,740 classic champagne coupe glasses into a pyramid, reports Caterer Middle East. Guests sipped on champagne at the unveiling event for the tower, which stayed intact until January 1, 2022 for the resort's yearly New Year's Eve Gala Dinner (via The New Arab). The coupes used in the tower were then taken to a local glassblower and recycled into refillable glassware to be used by guests of the resort's 1,548 rooms and suites, including underwater rooms (via The Drinks Business).
The champagne tower set a new world record by more than 4,000 glasses
The previous record for the world's largest champagne tower had been set by the makers of a tower in Madrid in 2017, according to The New Arab. Also created by Luuk Broos Events, that tower held 50,116 glasses (via Naija Super Fans). The first ever record for highest champagne tower had been set in 1983 by Möet & Chandon to celebrate its 240th anniversary, and consisted of just 2,757 crystal champagne glasses, according to Spirited Zine.
Dubai is no stranger to world records. Part of the United Arab Emirates in the Middle East, Dubai is a city of superlatives, and the holder of more than 200 Guinness World Records (via Khaleej Times), including for the world's tallest tower, the world's deepest swimming pool, and the world's largest cup of hot tea, according to Dubai Travel Planner. Dubai also holds the world record for the largest tin of caviar, at more than 50.08 kg, according to Time Out Dubai. Next time, they could perhaps combine the two, and set a new world record for this classic pairing. Cheers!