This Champagne Tower In Dubai Was Made Up Of 54,740 Glasses

In many ways, 2021 was a tough year. What better way to toast its end and usher in a hopefully better year than with a giant champagne tower? And by giant, we mean a truly gigantic and record-breaking tower with 54,740 champagne glasses that stands more than 27 feet tall, according to Travel & Leisure. On December 30, 2021, Atlantis, The Palm Resort in Dubai and Möet & Chandon unveiled their bubbly masterpiece, deemed the largest drinking glass pyramid in the world, in style as part of Maison's Effervescence event at WHITE Beach, Atlantis, The Palm (via Guinness World Records).

It took a team of 6 people from Dutch company Luuk Broos Events 5 days and more than 55 man-hours to very carefully set all 54,740 classic champagne coupe glasses into a pyramid, reports Caterer Middle East. Guests sipped on champagne at the unveiling event for the tower, which stayed intact until January 1, 2022 for the resort's yearly New Year's Eve Gala Dinner (via The New Arab). The coupes used in the tower were then taken to a local glassblower and recycled into refillable glassware to be used by guests of the resort's 1,548 rooms and suites, including underwater rooms (via The Drinks Business).