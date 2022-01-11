What Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Saying About The Store's Bare Shelves

There is prep work to be done when it's time for a big food shopping trip that can include picking out recipes for the week, making a full list, gathering your reusable bags, and gassing up the car. Imagine after all that work getting to the grocery store only to find bare shelves? According to some Trader Joe's Reddit users, this is exactly what's been happening to Trader Joe's shoppers across the Northeast, in states including Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.

The thread starts with a shared photo of the Trader Joe's produce section. Both the produce section and the refrigerated section behind it are pretty scarce. There are no bananas on the display and the meat section looks barren. The post prompted other customers to share their recent experiences. "TJ's in Fairfax had almost the entire refrigerated section blocked off because it was empty. The pantry, freezer, and snack aisles were fully stocked though," shared one user, while another user reported that it was the "Same in Pittsburgh, PA today. Hardly any dairy, produce, or bread...looked almost post-apocalyptic."

But why are the shelves empty at Trader Joe's?