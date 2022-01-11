Aldi Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over These Organic Herbal Teas

When it comes to Aldi teas, denizens across the internet have some very strong feelings. Over on r/Aldi, Redditors discussed their favorite varieties of this grocery chain's beverage. Responses like "The English breakfast and green are okay in a pinch if you need some caffeine, and the chamomile and mint are slightly sub-par standard herbals," and "Acai Pomegranate Blueberry Green Tea is one of my favorites," trickled in. While shoppers have become accustomed to the standard tea fare at the chain, a fresh set of herbal tea has the power to change all of that.

Instagrammer @aldifavoritefinds discovered that their local Aldi now carries Detox, Sleep, and Immunity herbal tea supplements and snapped a picture during one of their recent grocery runs. They posted the image with the caption, "Herbal Tea Supplements $2.89 each." and fans lost it. Excited replies poured in, ranging from "This is awesome. I will have to get all of these," all the way to, "We need to try these teas." One follower summed up the sentiment perfectly, responding with, "Need to grab these!" While these shoppers couldn't wait to grab the brand new tea supplements, another Instagrammer on the other end of social media independently discovered these products and whipped up their own online firestorm of excitement.