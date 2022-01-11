Padma Lakshmi's Condiment Admission Is Super Relatable

Padma Lakshmi tends to get Twitter laughing for many reasons, not least because whatever meme or observation she shares is usually super relatable. On January 10, Lakshmi released a compilation of some recent down-to-earth Twitter updates in an Instagram post. The list ranges from a picture of her sleeping dog, Divina, who she calls a "rainy day mood," to a declaration many of us can identify with: "I'm always thinking about my next meal." Lakshmi also shared a screenshot of her response to a tweet about storing condiments. The "Top Chef" host admitted that 80% of her fridge is composed of condiments.

We can totally relate to that sentiment. During the winter months, we are usually indoors to avoid the cold outside. This calls for trendy condiments that spice our food up and warm us from the frigid temperatures. Naturally, fans were quick to share their similar experiences in the comments.