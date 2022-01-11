Why The Internet's New 'NyQuil Chicken' Trend Is So Dangerous

The internet has served as a springboard for some very unexpected culinary creations. According to PureWow, social media has hyped up watermelon topped with yellow mustard, cucumbers sprinkled with sugar, chocolate paired with tomatoes, and much more. While these food combos might not appeal to everyone, they don't necessarily sound like ideas that could land you in the hospital. The same can't be said about the new trend. A TikTok video that is making the rounds features a recipe on how to make NyQuil chicken. The video shows a chicken breast getting poached in a bottle of NyQuil on a stovetop, resulting in a blue piece of poultry.

A Reddit user also shared an alternative recipe for NyQuil chicken. The video walked viewers through this cooking process, which encouraged home cooks to let their chicken sizzle in NyQuil for as little as five minutes, and encouraged viewers to pour the remaining NyQuil that the chicken didn't absorb back into the medicine bottle. The comment section freaked out, and replies poured in like, "I personally like my chicken to look a bit more like rotten flesh, so I'd suggest some more green food coloring to be added to the liquid which replaced the Nyquil the creator of this video probably drank before filming it." While some Redditors suggested that the NyQuil chicken video trend is most likely a joke, an expert has warned against trying to eat one of these poached pieces of chicken.