Whataburger Has Good News For Fans Of Its Dr Pepper Shake

Fans have generally found something to love in this shake. Houstonia loved the drink when it launched, and found that the treat perfectly balanced soda and vanilla flavors. They also applauded the bright flavors and hoped it would remain a permanent menu item. Reddit initially thought the Dr Pepper shake was a scam. Some likened the taste to a chocolate shake or a cherry shake, and comments included, "It tastes like a straight up cherry shake to me. Although I know cherry is a component of Dr. Pepper, so what do I know," and, "I tried one the other day, and I'm right there with you. Tasted like a vanilla shake with a very slight hint of chocolate. I didn't get any Dr Pepper vibe from it at all."

Austin360 noted that the item looked like a chocolate shake, but tasted and smelled distinctly of soda. While one reviewer with the magazine didn't care for the shake, the rest of the staff loved the item and also couldn't wait to try it again. This shake has easily found its way into the hearts of fans, and if you haven't tried it yet, make sure to grab it soon and see if it lives up to expectations. Otherwise, prepare to potentially wait another year until you can get your hands on this returning Whataburger fan favorite.