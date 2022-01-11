This TikToker Is Accusing Starbucks Of Having Dirty Ovens

A TikTok user by the name of @shartmaster777 seems to be rather displeased with Starbucks' pastries, and yet they still continue to return for them regularly. The user's profile consists of six different videos in which they complain about small "black flecks" in what appears to be the chain's Sugar Plum Cheese Danish. "Day 5 of asking @starbucks to please clean your ovens," the fifth video says. The damage appears to be minimal in most of the videos, with only the second post showing a larger burnt piece that one commenter said was burnt parchment paper.

Starbucks employees have commented feedback like, "We clean them every night." Most viewers seem to have taken the side of Starbucks, defending them with quips like, "have you actually said anything in person since u just wanna keep complaining on here?" and "go to a different starbucks?.. or better yet.. don't order the danish at all." The user's last video was posted two days ago, so time will tell if their feedback reaches the chain or if they give up their Danish habit.