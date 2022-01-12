You Can Win A Painting By This Adorable Hippo If You Find A Golden Ticket

In 2017, the Cincinnati Zoo received a lot of attention thanks to its new family member: a premature baby hippo named Fiona. As reported by CNN, Fiona was born six weeks early, had trouble walking, and was rather tiny for a baby hippo at 29 pounds. Zoo officials acted quickly, with its staff members forming "Team Fiona" to look after the adorable baby hippo and cater to all her needs. Nurses from Cincinnati Children's Hospital pitched in as well, and news started to spread quickly.

Eventually, Fiona became a beloved star on the zoo's social media accounts. Despite the fact that COVID led to a lot of physical restrictions, Fiona continues to entertain her fans online. A few days ago, a post on the Cincinnati Zoo's Instagram account declared that they've arranged a virtual birthday party for the hippo, who will turn 5 on January 24.

Fiona's birthday is certainly a big deal. That's why Graeter's Ice Cream has announced its participation in Fiona's birthday celebration via a "Golden Ticket" campaign for fans. Part of the proceeds from the campaign will be donated to the Cincinnati Zoo (via WLWT News 5).