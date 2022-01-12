Trader Joe's Fans Are So Excited To Try This Cocoa & Sea Salt Oatmeal

When it comes to cooking breakfast at home, it doesn't get much better than a bowl of oatmeal. Warm, gooey, and nourishing, oatmeal always gives you something to look forward to when you roll out of bed in the morning. And let's not forget about all of the health benefits! According to Healthline, when it comes to healthy grains, oatmeal takes the cake. This complex carbohydrate is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can help prevent heart disease and lower blood sugar levels. Not to mention, oats are full of fiber, which help you feel fuller for longer.

To top that off, oatmeal is affordable, easy-to-make, and can be prepared the night before, which can be a lifesaver for those with a hectic schedule in the A.M. What more could you want in a breakfast food? While there's plenty to love about this scrumptious morning meal, oatmeal can be bland and underwhelming without toppings. From peanut butter and raspberries to banana slices and pomegranate seeds, a beige bowl of oats always tastes better with a little added color and flavor. If you're looking for new ways to spice up the dish that starts your day, Trader Joe's has the perfect solution. This beloved grocery store just unveiled a new cocoa & sea salt instant oatmeal that fans are itching to get their hands on.