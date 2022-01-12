Kit Kat Is Ready For Valentine's Day With These 2 New Flavors

It may feel as though you just took down your Christmas decorations, but Valentine's Day is already around the corner. While many people view February 14 as a commercial or even fake holiday, there's a lot to love about Valentine's Day. Whether you are single, casually dating, or in a serious relationship, everyone around the world gets to celebrate a day that's all about love. Not to mention the pink and red decorations everywhere truly help offset the drabness of winter. But the best part about February's love-filled holiday? The sweet treats. From plates of cookies to festively decorated cupcakes, Valentine's Day has enough dessert options to make anyone's heart skip a beat. However, of all the holiday treats, nothing is more Cupid-approved than chocolate and candy.

Aside from Halloween, Valentine's Day is the holiday where candy companies truly get to shine. From All Pink Starbursts and Sour Patch Kids Valentines to Reeses Peanut Butter Hearts and Strawberry & Cream Lindt Lindor Truffles, there are so many candy options other than just your run-of-the-mill box of chocolates (via Good Housekeeping). Joining the collection of seasonal goodies this year are two new Kit Kat flavors, and both bars are enough to make any holiday shopper swoon (via Chew Boom).