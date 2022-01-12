Kit Kat Is Ready For Valentine's Day With These 2 New Flavors
It may feel as though you just took down your Christmas decorations, but Valentine's Day is already around the corner. While many people view February 14 as a commercial or even fake holiday, there's a lot to love about Valentine's Day. Whether you are single, casually dating, or in a serious relationship, everyone around the world gets to celebrate a day that's all about love. Not to mention the pink and red decorations everywhere truly help offset the drabness of winter. But the best part about February's love-filled holiday? The sweet treats. From plates of cookies to festively decorated cupcakes, Valentine's Day has enough dessert options to make anyone's heart skip a beat. However, of all the holiday treats, nothing is more Cupid-approved than chocolate and candy.
Aside from Halloween, Valentine's Day is the holiday where candy companies truly get to shine. From All Pink Starbursts and Sour Patch Kids Valentines to Reeses Peanut Butter Hearts and Strawberry & Cream Lindt Lindor Truffles, there are so many candy options other than just your run-of-the-mill box of chocolates (via Good Housekeeping). Joining the collection of seasonal goodies this year are two new Kit Kat flavors, and both bars are enough to make any holiday shopper swoon (via Chew Boom).
Who needs a box of chocolates with these new Kit Kat flavors?
Kit Kat is celebrating the upcoming holiday with the release of two seasonal flavors, per Chew Boom. First and foremost, the beloved chocolate brand is debuting a new Chocolate Hazelnut flavor as a part of its pre-existing collection of Kit Kat Thins, a slimmed-down version of the classic wafer. The addition of hazelnut adds a special spin to the traditional bar, and also helps balance out the sweeter notes from the chocolate. While these thin treats are compulsively eatable on their own, AllRecipes recommends smashing up the wafer and using it as a topping for Valentine's Day cupcakes.
Joining this lineup is another new flavor suited for Valentine's Day: Strawberry and Dark Chocolate Kit Kat Duos. Inspired by chocolate-covered strawberries, this chocolate bar blends the light and sweet flavor of strawberries with the opulent and slightly bitter taste of dark chocolate. Not only do these seasonal goodies taste delicious, but their gorgeous red color also lends itself perfectly towards this love-filled holiday. You can either gift this chocolate to a friend or loved one, or use it as a festive centerpiece for a Galentine's Day party. The best part about these new chocolates? Both flavors are permanent additions to the Kit Kat collection, helping bring romance to your life all year long.