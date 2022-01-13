Why Fans Are Worried Costco's Rotisserie Chicken Could Get More Expensive

Chicken fans have had to face some tough times in recent days. Back in 2021, food suppliers faced a meat shortage that some blamed on supply chain issues or illegal price fixing, per USA Today. No matter the cause, the price of protein began to rise, and some feared a chicken tender shortage loomed on the horizon. The problem didn't only occur in North America — Australia also currently feels the supply chain crunch on chicken (via The Guardian). KFC locations and grocery stores alike are currently seeing massive chicken shortages, and it looks like things might remain chaotic for some time to come.

With all of these chicken-based disruptions, shoppers have started to worry about the availability of this popular poultry. Over on Reddit, one user created a thread in r/Costco titled, "With the new inflation report saying we're at 7% inflation, all I'm worried about is my $4.99 rotisserie chicken," with a body text reading, "Mr. Kirkland, I implore you to keep it at $4.99." Other Redditors have jumped on the thread and started speculating about the future of chicken at this big box retailer.